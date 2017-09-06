Guys, the wrote a new part into Aladdin just so they could do this https://t.co/tY6SRk3ryZ pic.twitter.com/fzTkNsZokI— geejayeff (@geejayeff) September 5, 2017
So millions of people have seen the Aladdin cartoon.They couldn't trust the live action to work enough without creating this?! https://t.co/ZeX9XDLGo2— #1WonderWoman (@bgirl65) September 6, 2017
Disney can make a frame by frame remake of Beauty and the Beast, but Aladdin needs to be altered?! The animated film was perfect wtf! pic.twitter.com/pcz2k4rXyX— ferdosa @ TIFF (@atomicwick) September 6, 2017
They wrote a new character in for a remake of the cartoon Aladdin.....*looks at new character* pic.twitter.com/0QuGdskP9u— ?ThaTzuBurr? (@BaeTzuBurr) September 6, 2017
This new character for #aladdin makes me sad to be white, the Aladdin world has no white people sorry but we don't need to be in everything pic.twitter.com/jaj2JWqn6m— Ashley ®© ➰ (@Ashleyfangirl) September 6, 2017
White dude who was shoehorned into a movie about Bruce Lee... is getting shoehorned into the live action #Aladdin movie ? https://t.co/J2wNk1L37l— The Nerds of Color (@TheNerdsofColor) September 6, 2017
they did not just rewrite Aladdin?? Just to add a white person into it?? Right in front of my salad?? https://t.co/bmoTX8gaT2— #defendDACA (@VancityReynIds) September 6, 2017
"The story of Aladdin is almost perfect. But you know what it's missing? A white prince that wasn't in the original..."— Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) September 6, 2017
-- Said Nobody Ever
Did disney just create an entire different plot for Aladdin so they can have a white character— ifrah (@THECHRlSEVANS) September 6, 2017
lemme get this straight.. they wrote a whole new part in #Aladdin ? just to include white people ? ? what pic.twitter.com/mud0h14kZu— Åndrei (@itsandreibaggs) September 6, 2017
Lol that's nice how white people will make up new jobs just to hire and pay another white person. Maybe one day they do that for poc too.— Sandy SPX C7A (@skimcasual) September 6, 2017
so they "couldn't find" a middle Eastern Jasmine but they can add a completely new made up WHITE GUY https://t.co/YqYUQ8OLBF— tori (@rotshayden) September 6, 2017
lrt: like was it really necessary for you to throw a white dude in the movie, disney??? ain't no one asked.— Sakinah (@queenheiwa17) September 6, 2017
The gentrification of Agrabah has begun. Next up, gourmet, artisanal hummus. https://t.co/UbTgBDU2of— DoraMilaje Jen?️? (@darlinginmyway) September 6, 2017
But srsly @Disney, there is almost never any legit reason for doing this, I can't think of any for #whitewashing the new #Aladdin ?— Ella Marie Bunce (@EllaMarieBunce) September 6, 2017
Y'all can't even let brown people have their own fake kingdom? https://t.co/r7TcGY9efO— Nicholai Joaquin (@nicholaisays) September 6, 2017
I liked Billy Magnussen just fine as the Not Chris Pine Prince in Into the Woods, but his casting here seems wholly unnecessary.— Lauren Thoman (@LaurenTHCW) September 6, 2017