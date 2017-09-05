There's nothing about Lady Bird that doesn't sound like a slam dunk. It's the directorial debut from writer Greta Gerwig, the brains (and star) of indie staples like Frances Ha, and features a killer cast that's almost too good to be true.
Lady Bird tells the story of Christine (Saoirse Ronan), who goes by the name "Lady Bird," as she outgrows her California town in search of a new start on the east coast. Her poor track record in school prevents her from applying to colleges like Harvard and Yale, but she's convinced, much to the chagrin of her mother (Laurie Metcalf), that as long as she makes it over there somehow, the art and culture she's been deprived of her whole life will finally manifest.
Advertisement
"I want you to be the very best version of yourself that you can be," her mom implores in the trailer, most of which is spent highlighting the rocky relationship between the mother and daughter.
"What if this is the best version?" Lady Bird replies.
No coming of age tale would be complete without a little bit of romance. Lucas Hedges stars opposite Ronan as a charming but bumbling suitor, and Timothée Chalamet (who you'll recognize from the upcoming film Call Me By Your Name) also appears as a brooding musician that Lady Bird can't help but fall for. Mostly, however, Lady Bird is a story about transition, and the tensions that arise when you're ready to spread your wings but don't quite know how.
The film, which also features newcomer Beanie Feldstein (Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising), isn't slated to hit cinemas in the US until November 10 (UK release TBC), but hopefully this is the first of many sneak peeks we'll get of this film that's sure to rocket the already incredible cast into Oscars stardom. Watch the trailer below!
Advertisement