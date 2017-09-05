These Are The Hogwarts Houses Women Are More Likely To Be Sorted Into

You don't have to be a Harry Potter superfan to have considered what house the Sorting Hat would place you in if you attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Personally? I'm a proud Hufflepuff. Now, new statistics from Time suggest I'm hardly alone in repping the loyal badgers — especially amongst women.
On 1st September — which, not coincidentally, is the day all new Hogwarts students board the magical train to the often-under-siege boarding school — Time released data they had gathered which revealed which of the four Hogwarts houses the more than 1 million people surveyed would fall into.
The data is surprisingly illuminating: While the Harry Potter franchise focused primarily on characters within Gryffindor, and whose main antagonists tended to have loyalty to Slytherin, most of the people surveyed would not earn a spot in either house. According to Time's survey, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs make up most of the population.
Advertisement
Is that because the traits of a Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff don't seem quite as extreme as the previously mentioned houses? It's unclear — however, there does seem to be a gender discrepancy when it comes to which houses people get sorted into. Though Gryffindor and Slytherin were definitely less popular than the other two houses, men are more likely to be sorted into them than women.
Time reports that the men surveyed were more likely to profess a willingness to court danger, hence more falling into Gryffindor. If you ever watched the Harry Potter movies, you know that Ron (Rupert Grint) and Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) nearly get themselves killed on the regular, so it kind of makes sense. Maybe the women surveyed were just smart to steer clear of danger zones?
That's not to say that there are zero women in Gryffindor. I mean, there's no way Beyoncé isn't a proclaimed Gryffindor, right? And on the opposite end of the spectrum, would Taylor Swift be sorted into Slytherin, now that she has reclaimed the power of the snake?
The results from Time's survey doesn't tell us everything, but it does deliver ammo for your pompous Gryffindor friend who can't believe you're happy to be a Hufflepuff.
Advertisement