A cheap transatlantic flight is the holy grail for many travellers, and one airline is getting creative in a bid to offer passengers the most affordable prices.
From the 1st of October, Irish carrier Aer Lingus - which is owned by the same parent company as British Airways - will offer a new, low-frills "Saver" ticket on flights from Dublin to North America.
The Independent reports that if you buy a "Saver" ticket, you won't be able to choose your seat ahead of boarding, and you'll only be allowed to travel with one 10kg piece of cabin baggage. If you wish to check another bag or suitcase into the hold, you'll have to pay an additional charge.
Advertisement
You also won't be eligible to receive two traditional long-haul "frills": complimentary inflight blankets, and complimentary inflight earphones. But by giving up these frills, you'll save a pretty decent €40 (£36) each way on your air fares.
Aer Lingus told The Independent: "Designed to meet the diverse needs of today’s traveller, Saver is here to offer more choice and flexibility.”
As transatlantic ticket prices become increasingly competitive, it's easy to see why Aer Lingus devised its new "Saver" ticket. Just last week, one low-cost airline announced that it is offering flights from the UK to New York and Los Angeles from just £99.
Meanwhile, one low-cost airline has even introduced an inflight menu that's designed to help nervous fliers.
Advertisement