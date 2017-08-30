The nights are drawing in. We've already stuffed our sundresses and bikinis back under the bed for another year. The bank holiday weekend has passed. While it may still be August, summer feels over and there's a definite back-to-school feeling in the air. But if, like us, you have very little to look forward to until Christmas, have no fear because Norwegian Air has got your back.
The low-cost airline has launched a frankly phenomenal autumn sale that will make the prospect of an impromptu holiday seem too good to resist. To celebrate its 15th birthday, it's offering flights from the UK to the US from just £99 each way, the Mirror reported. Yes, really.
And these cheap flights won't find you at an airport in the middle of nowhere, either – the destinations include Los Angeles, New York, Orlando, Las Vegas and Oakland/San Francisco, among others, meaning you'll save hundreds of pounds by taking advantage of the deals. The airline is also selling seats on long-haul flights from London Gatwick to Singapore from just £159.90 each way (at the time of writing).
The discounted long-haul destinations, all departing from Gatwick, include:
It's not just Londoners benefiting from the sale, though. Tickets for US flights from Belfast and Edinburgh airports have also been slashed and are available from £99 each way, reported the Mirror.
• Belfast to Stewart International Airport (New York state)
• Edinburgh to Stewart International Airport (New York state)
• Edinburgh to Providence Airport (offering connections to Boston and New England)
• Edinburgh to Bradley International Airport (New England)
And if you're from Ireland, you can also get to the US east coast from Shannon, Cork and Dublin for just €99 each way.
• Dublin to Boston (Providence Airport)
• Dublin to New York state (Stewart International Airport)
• Shanon to Boston (Providence Airport)
• Shannon to New York state (Stewart International Airport)
• Cork to Boston (Providence Airport)
You can also bag cut-price seats from Gatwick to some highly desirable short-haul European destinations for less than the price of a decent pair of shoes at just £29 each way. These include:
We're seriously tempted by the prospect of sun-kissed "winter" hikes in the City of Angels and Christmas shopping in the Big Apple. It's quite the dilemma.
