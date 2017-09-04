Introducing The Ruff – The High Neck Hero Your Autumn Wardrobe Needs

Elizabethan ruffs hit the AW17 and resort catwalks, with high necks and frills being seen everywhere from Rodarte to Ryan Lo. If you think the mid-17th century staple is too flamboyant for everyday wear, think again. The new ruff can be found everywhere, from the ultra-feminine dresses presented at Zimmermann and Christopher Kane, to the monochrome pieces at Nina Ricci and Sonia Rykiel. Even Karl Lagerfeld extended bouclé jacket collars higher at Chanel.