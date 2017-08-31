Rihanna’s Latest Fenty x Puma Creeper Is Here

On Thursday, Puma introduced a new trainer into the Fenty by Rihanna universe: a cleated Creeper. The trainer is the classic design that we know and love but with a twist, an elevated platform sole, that’s — wait for it — cleated and rubber. The website’s description of the shoe is a nod to her autumn 2017 show where she put everyone in detention. “The latest Fenty Puma by Rihanna collection takes classic school uniforms and dismantles them. Varsity jackets are reimagined with exaggerated dimensions. Trainers meets stilettos. Preppy meets provocative.” Sign us, up Bad Gal Rihrih.