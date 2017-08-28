Trying Baby Foot for the first time can be... alarming, to say the least. No other peel on the market offers the kind of results that warrant you sending a photo to your group chat with the question, "Wtf is happening to my skin?" Only instead of sloughing away the surface cells on your face, the peeling is happening to your feet. That's because Baby Foot uses chemical exfoliants to strip dead skin off your heels over the course of a few weeks, which can be grossly fascinating — as Zendaya can recently attest.
The 2o-year-old is sharing her own experience with the product with her fans, claiming that she is (understandably) shocked by the magic of Baby Foot. At first, she didn't think it worked. "I recently bought this foot peel because I have rough a*s feet," Zendaya explained on her app. "I tried it and was like, 'This is bullshit,' because nothing happened. Then a couple weeks later, I was like, 'What the f*#k is wrong with my feet!?'"
Then, she began to explain the Baby Foot process we all know and love: "They looked a mess and were seriously peeling like crazy," she wrote. "But, it was actually great. It worked really well and my feet were so smooth after!"
We'd be lying if we said we haven't been there. Yes, there have been times we were ashamed to wear open-toed shoes in summer because strips of skin were hanging from our left big toe, but we'll be damned if anything else is worth that terrifying experience more than Baby Foot. And it sounds like Zendaya agrees.
