Trying Baby Foot for the first time can be... alarming, to say the least. No other peel on the market offers the kind of results that warrant you sending a photo to your group chat with the question, "Wtf is happening to my skin?" Only instead of sloughing away the surface cells on your face, the peeling is happening to your feet . That's because Baby Foot uses chemical exfoliants to strip dead skin off your heels over the course of a few weeks, which can be grossly fascinating — as Zendaya can recently attest.