Chrissy Teigen Wears Brow Powder Every Single Day — But It's Not Where You Think

When listing off her everyday makeup must-do’s, Teigen prioritises, “eyebrow, eyelash, a lip, and then filling in my hairline,” she says casually. Um, back up: Filling in your hairline? Please do tell, queen Tiegan. “I have very light baby hairs,” the (currently) deep chestnut-maned she explains. “Yes, you must fill in your hairline with your brow powder. It’s crucial. I do it every day [because] it makes me more put together, without being put together...”