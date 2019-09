Chrissy Teigen Wears Brow Powder Every Single Day — But It's Not Where You Think

If maxing out your prized (and pricey) brow powder on an inches-long part and hairline seems too costly an endeavour (we don’t even want to know how much brow powder Teigen goes through in a month), try a product directly made for the job — but read the labels carefully. See, most root touch-up powders are made to address the hair only (and won’t do much to conceal the space on the scalp between sparse hairs). So when powdering your scalp, reach for something made for the job, like Kristofer Buckle Full Disclosure Scalp Cover Duo , which includes a pomade-and-powder combo designed just for the scalp. (The longtime makeup artist to Mariah Carey also swears by this trick!)