Natalie Portman may not be French, but her beauty secrets are almost inherently so. Which makes a lot of sense, given that she is the face of Dior's newest fragrance and a former resident of Paris. And, like most French women, Portman is all about effortless beauty — in that it often takes a backseat to just about everything else. That's why her skin-care secret is worth hearing.
The actress recently sat down with The Cut and discussed her upbringing, how her parents never pressured her about her looks growing up, and dealing with adult acne — the latter of which led her to one particular revelation. "I’m vegan and I found my skin was much, much better than when I was a vegetarian," Portman told the publication. "I cut out dairy and eggs, and I never had a breakout after. That was definitely a discovery. It’s personal; everyone has different sensitivity."
While she's not the first celebrity to cut out dairy (Alicia Keys made the same sacrifice), she swears by the — often debated — lifestyle change. And while her diet seemingly played a large role in helping her maintain a spotless complexion, she also touts a few other must-haves in her skin-care routine: "I wash my face with the Joelle Ciocco face wash and toner. I’ll use a little bit of Bioderma makeup remover. Then I moisturise with Pai — it’s organic — and I use their eye cream. They have a rose oil. Sometimes, I’ll do the moisturising mask if I’m flying. I like the way all these products smell. They feel nice, and the scents make a difference."
It would take a lot for us to give up our charcuterie boards, but if it's a recommendation coming straight from Portman herself, we may reconsider. Maybe.
