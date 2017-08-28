Hackers Apparently Took Over Selena Gomez’s Instagram & Posted Nude Photos Of Justin Bieber

Kathryn Lindsay
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.
How is it 2017 but there is still drama involving Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber? It's definitely not what you were expecting, however. According to various eyewitnesses on Twitter, Selena's Instagram appears to have been hacked, allegedly posting nude photos of Justin Bieber before the whole account was deactivated. It's back now, but people are saying that the hacker captioned the photo "lil shrimpy," and that it contained three different papparazzi-esque snaps of the 23-year-old "Love Yourself" singer fully nude.
"SELENA GOMEZ GOT HACKED OMG," a Twitter user captioned a screenshot of the incident, followed by the hashtag #SELENAHACKED.
Other fans couldn't help but chime in on the unfortunate incident, which is a total violation of both Selena and Justin's privacy.
"Selena Gomez getting hacked and posting Justin's dick is..." one user wrote, accompanied by a GIF of Dr. Phil.
"So fucked up," another wrote. "Imagine having your naked body plastered on Instagram. So unfair."
Others were sending the singer well-wishes, hoping that the social media platform would be returned to her ASAP.
"@selenagomez was hacked on @instagram We love you Selenaaa sorry this is happening."
"I hope you'll be able to retrieve your instagram account, queen."
The account is back, and there's no mention of the madness that just unfolded. Her latest (legitimate) post features Elle Fanning, her co-star in her upcoming movie directed by Woody Allen.

She had also posted one for her other costar, Timothée Chalamet.

Here's hoping the account is back in safe hands, and that both she and Justin have recovered from this starling invasion of privacy.
