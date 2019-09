Taylor Swift Is Arya Starking & I Love It

This morning, I woke up to 78 texts. They were all about Taylor Swift's new single " Look What You Made Me Do " and the reactions were...mixed . It felt like we had been waiting so long for this to happen, and then when it did, it wasn't at all what we were expecting. I realised pretty quickly that this was a familiar feeling. There was another person I had spent three years rooting for only to be totally thrown off guard when I got what I thought I wanted: Arya Stark. The Game Of Thrones character, played by Maisie Williams, finally gave fans what they had been asking for this season when she returned to Winterfell to reunite with her brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and her sister Sansa (Sophie Turner). But that warm fuzzy feeling we were hoping for never came. Instead, something about Arya is...off . She's threatening, aggressive, and slightly unhinged. This time away changed her, just as it changed Taylor.