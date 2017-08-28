Why All The VS Models Have Been In Mykonos This Summer

Just about every model worth their salt has been spotted on the Greek island of Mykonos this summer. Kendall Jenner took to the waves with Bella Hadid last month, while Imaan Hammam came to the island from Barbados for some post-Cropover chill. Victoria's Secret’s Sara Sampaio celebrated her birthday on Mykonos, and Izabel Goulart struck a yoga pose while staying at one of the island’s most exclusive hotels.
And why are so many of the fash-pack choosing Mykonos? Well, to start, there’s the boujis beach clubs, luxury villas and some of the best nightlife in Europe. But we’re willing to bet that the island’s popularity with models has got something to do with how Instagram-friendly it is. With colourful houses, dramatic sunsets and the sparkling waters of the Aegean Sea, Mykonos needs no filter. Here’s our guide to the island.