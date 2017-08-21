These White Walker Makeup Transformations Are Scary Good

The universe of Game of Thrones is vast, and there’s no shortage of things to be afraid of. Greyscale! Dragons! Falling in love with your aunt! All that and more, but none of it so threatening — and scary-looking — as the Night King, the White Walkers, and the Army of the Dead.
The reanimated dead may be slow-moving and relatively easy to destroy by fire, but even the most formidable men in Westeros know that they’re something to be very, very afraid of. And if they didn’t before, well… they certainly found out firsthand during last night’s gut-wrenching episode. (The reigning queen, however, is still going to need some convincing. Hopefully the wight they bagged will do the trick.)
We might gasp audibly every time a White Walker steps foot onscreen (and we have been, since the first episode of Season 1), but what goes on beyond the Wall is blessedly not real. That said, these YouTube tutorials have average humans looking a bit too close to the real thing for comfort. We’ll keep our Valyrian steel close at our sides, just to be safe.
