Rosé Wine Pouches Exists & They're The Capri Suns Of Adulthood

Electric Rosé Wine Company recently launched a whole new way to drink pink wine that 90s
kids adults are sure to flip for. The company's wine is now available in pouches that look just like those drinks we used to have packed in our lunch boxes, making them both convenient and cute. We've seen cocktails in pouches before at bars, but this is the first time we've seen them available for on-the-go wine drinking purposes.
Electric Rosé Wine Company's website explains that the rosé pouches are sold in six-pack boxes, which contain a combines 1.5 bottles of wine. Since the rosé is sipped through a straw and sealed up in a portable pouch, it can be enjoyed anywhere, like in the pool or even from bed during a relaxing Netflix marathon.
Sadly, Delish reports that Electric Rosé is only available in America, in certain states including Connecticut, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Maine, Tennessee, and Georgia. According to the wine company's website however, Electric Rosé is "growing daily," so there's a chance we could soon start seeing the pouches in other parts of the country. For now, though, check the website for details on exactly where the wine is sold, and follow the company on social media to receive regular updates.
The rosé pouch may be the most recent inventive way to drink rosé, but it's certainly not the only one. This season, we've seen a spike in the popularity of canned rosé, thanks to products like Biagio Cru Wines & Spirits' Rosé All Day and Trader Joe's Simpler Wines. We've also seen rosé start appearing on liquor store shelves in 40-ounce bottles. Yep, 2017 has been the summer of rosé innovation, and we're ending things strong, all thanks to wine pouches.
