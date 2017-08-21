Trump Did The One Thing Experts Say Not To Do During An Eclipse

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ— ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017
PEOPLE BEFORE THE ECLIPSE: "Headlines 4 hours from now will say Trump looked at the eclipse without glasses, that's a good parody headline" pic.twitter.com/QyM9jTEEPf— Mдтт Иegяiи ? (@MattNegrin) August 21, 2017
AIDE: You need to wear eclipse glasses.— Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 21, 2017
TRUMP: Did Obama wear them?
AIDE: Yes - it's a safety issue.
TRUMP: Then it's settled. No glasses. pic.twitter.com/gXQrDat96l
Scientists: Don't look at the eclipse without special glasses— Moe (@MoeAlayan) August 21, 2017
Donald Trump: Fake news pic.twitter.com/g4TlS34GpF
Exciting to watch the total eclipse with @potus today! #Eclipse2017 ? pic.twitter.com/85Y8R4yJU7— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 21, 2017
Excited for #Eclipse2017? Remember to wear your glasses ? #NASA #STEM pic.twitter.com/FzujQai4G3— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 21, 2017