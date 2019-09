Forever 21 Accused Of Ripping Off The Wild Feminist T-Shirt Everyone Loves

On Friday morning, Wildfang CEO and designer Emma Mcilroy took to Instagram to share that Forever 21 created its own version of her 'Wild Feminist' T-shirt. She uploaded a photo from the retailer’s website with the caption, Hey � � @forever21 ? you ?SUCK?please?stop?ripping?us?off? ," adding the hashtag: "#trademarkinfringement." Obviously, this isn’t the first time the retailer has been called out for allegedly using another brand’s designs for profit: In the past year alone, it's feuded with athletic company Alala, jewelry line Sorel le, and even Fra nk Ocean. Most recently, Forever 21 has been involved in a Real Housewives-esque saga over stripes with Gucci and Adidas. But this time, the situation is a bit different — because the Wildfang T-shirts directly benefit charity.