Noah Cyrus Is Joining Katy Perry On Tour

Noah Cyrus has all the makings of a here-to-stay pop star and now, she's going on tour with one of the most iconic names in music.
According to the singer's press release, Cyrus is joining Katy Perry on the first leg of her Witness tour...so, umm, tickets now, please.
According to the release, Cyrus will join Perry during the autumn 2017 dates of her tour. The tour, which was supposed to kick off on 7th September in Columbus, Ohio, but will now begin on 19th September in Montreal, is one that the "Stay Together" singer revealed she was very excited about.
"I’ve loved Katy since I was a little girl and I can’t thank her enough for giving me this incredible opportunity," Cyrus said in a statement. "Let's hope I don't fuck it up!"
That's not a worry for anyone who has heard the singer's new music, including country-inspired track "I'm Stuck" or her moody Labrinth duet "Make Me (Cry)." Cyrus may be fairly new to the music game, but she's not messing around. With the release of her upcoming album NC-17, there's plenty more from where those tracks came from.
For those who had hoped Cyrus would join big sister (and Perry's friend) Miley on tour, well, the singer is already over those comparisons. The artist told Refinery29:
"[Miley and I are] completely different, just two artists. There are so many other female artists that don't get compared the way I do with Miley," Cyrus stated. "But we're both each other's biggest fans — I'm rooting for her, and she's rooting for me, and we love each other, but I don't think we'll ever fully understand why us being sisters makes it okay to compare all the time."
Cyrus will appear at Perry's concerts from 19th September to 1st November, when the fall leg of the tour ends in Toronto. With this major tour under her belt, I think we can officially say that Cyrus is on her way to icon status herself.
