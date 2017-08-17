It's no secret that Selena Gomez is the queen of Instagram: The singer/13 Reasons Why producer has a whopping 125 million loyal followers — which is more than what Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudges, and Gigi Hadid have on the social media platform, combined. But she might now have to fight for the Insta spotlight, because she apparently has an extremely popular doppelgänger — and the resemblance is uncanny.