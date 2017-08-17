Pink Shared A Photo Of Herself Pumping Breast Milk & Instagram Is Loving It

Pumping breast milk can be a challenge for working mums who choose to breast feed. There are plenty of logistics to consider, including substandard pump rooms that are unfortunately common in many workplaces. Even celebrities have to pump on the go, though, and Pink just shared a photo that's resonating with fans on Instagram.
The "Just Give Me A Reason" singer posted a photo of herself pumping breast milk on Instagram Wednesday, and it's already garnered more than 250,000 likes.
"Thanks for sharing real life as a working mom! It helps me get through my own day!" one person commented on Pink's Instagram photo.
"Love this @pink you are such a awesome and real role model for girls today! Keep doing you because you are amazing," another person wrote.
Pink herself also had puns to share in her Instagram caption. "And now this #pumpupthejams #mombreak," she wrote.
The mother of two is traveling in Europe ahead of her next album release, People explains. Her son Jameson Moon Hart is eight months old, and she's pumping milk for him while on the go.
It looks like Jameson hasn't been far from his mum, though — People adds that the singer took her son with her during her travels.
August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, so Pink's Instagram post comes at an opportune time. The singer hasn't shied away from the topic in the past, either. In April, Pink shared a photo of herself breastfeeding Jameson while on a hike. Last month, she also shared a photo of herself breastfeeding while getting her makeup done.
