Lady Gaga Has Agreed To Testify On Behalf Of Kesha

Lady Gaga, aka Stefani Germanotta, will be testifying in support of Kesha. Specifically, she will be providing unredacted text messages to Dr. Luke's legal team, Page Six reports. Gaga will also be testifying for a deposition in September. Kesha is currently being sued by Dr. Luke, aka Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald for defamation in connection with her own lawsuit against him alleging sexual assault and abuse.
Gaga was subpoenaed by Gottwald's legal team in July after she supplied copies of the text messages that were heavily redacted, and accused him of trying to "manipulate the truth." Dr. Luke contends that the text messages in question are false; the messages are thought to be from Kesha to Gaga, explaining her sexual assault and alleging that there may be another victim as well.
"Lady Gaga has always been prepared to testify so long as reasonable limitations were established. That has now been accomplished," Gaga's lawyer said in a statement.
Kesha has been involved in a contentious legal battle with Gottwald since 2014, when she first filed a lawsuit against the producer, alleging sexual assault, battery, and repeated abuse. After her initial lawsuit, Gottwald struck back with a suit claiming Kesha and her mother Pebe Sebert are defaming him by claiming that she sexually assaulted her. In June, Dr. Luke dropped the defamation suit against Kesha's mother.
Lady Gaga has been one of Kesha's most vocal celebrity supporters. She posted an Instagram message in support of the "Tik Tok" singer and compared Gottwald to Disney's Ursala, an apparent reference to Kesha being unable to exit her contract with Gottwald.
