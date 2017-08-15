The Tension Is Real: Emilia Clarke Says Dany Has A Crush On Jon Snow

People have been shipping Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) on Game of Thrones even before the two met, despite the fact that they're actually related. The calls for the vivacious leaders to get together only increased on Sunday, when Jon met and was accepted by Drogon, one of Dany's three fire-breathing dragons.
While many were quick to call out that Drogon's trust for Jon was likely due to the dragon sensing the Ikea-rug wearer's blood ties to the Targaryen family, others commented on the lustful looks Dany cast during the interaction. It turns out, these commenters were right, because according to PopSugar, Clarke confirmed that Dany was definitely making eyes in a behind-the-scenes video about the latest episode, "Eastwatch."
"She sees his interaction with her dragons, and it's an attractive quality to her," she said. Clarke also said the audience wasn't the only one to pick up on Dany's feelings for Jon, saying that Ser Jorah Mormont noticed, too. "Busted! Me and Jon Snow just chillin' on a cliff by ourselves," she said. "Don't read too much into it."
Clarke also hinted that Dany may have feelings for Jorah, who returned to her side after defeating greyscale with the help of Samwell Tarly.
"It's one of the most tender moments you'll see from Daenerys this season," she said of Dany hugging Jorah upon his arrival at Dragonstone. "The thing about Ser Jorah is that he has been the one from the beginning. I think he has an ability to see right through her."
The actress also praised Jorah's tenacity, saying: "She told him to go find a cure, and of course, he did. It's Ser Jorah, what else is he going to do? Go and mope? No! Going to die? No. He's going to fix himself."
It sure sounds like there could be a deeper, yet-to-be-explored connection between Dany and her right-hand man. Will she find herself in a love triangle, or will she keep her focus on making everyone in the Seven Kingdoms bend the knee?
Watch the full clip below:
