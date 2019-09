This Is How Much Ariana Grande Raised For The Manchester Bombing Victims

Billboard notes that people from around the world donated over £18.5 million, which included the proceeds from Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert which took place on June 4, weeks after the abhorrent terrorist attack. In addition to the concert — which featured performances by Grande, Katy Perry Imogen Heap , and others — Grande reportedly donated proceeds from her recordings of "One Last Time" and Judy Garland's hit " Somewhere Over the Rainbow ."