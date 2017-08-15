Anna Faris Thanks Fans For Support In First Statement Since Split From Chris Pratt

I can't have been the only one eagerly waiting for this week's episode of Anna Faris' podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, right? Not just because it's a crossover episode with another podcast I love, My Favorite Murder, but also because it's the first time the actress would be speaking to fans after announcing her split from Chris Pratt.
While the bulk of the episode was pre-recorded, the 40-year-old did step in at the beginning to address the fans who had reached out to her since the news broke.
"Hey, dear listeners," she begins. "I just want to thank you all so much for all the love I’ve been receiving, and I truly love you."
And that was that. It doesn't appear that the actress is keen to go too in-depth about the particulars of the split — at least, not yet. Her initial statement, which both she and Pratt posted on their respective social media, was just as perfunctory.
"We are sad to announce we are legally separating," they wrote. "We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
However, in the past, Faris has been open about the pitfalls of being a celebrity in a public relationship.
"I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for," Faris told People last month. "There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That's the tricky part."
In the meantime, it looks like the two celebrities are working on getting the closure they need. If only we could do the same.
