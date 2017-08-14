Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Prove That Being Friends With Your Ex Is Totally Possible

Back in February, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom parted ways, giving everyone reason to believe that true love could never exist. But according to People, the exes came together again at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles, proving that it's possible to hang out with an ex and jam to easy-listening rock songs without having it devolve into a Bravo-worthy conflict.
People reports that the couple, who were together for a total of 10 months, were getting very cosy at the show. They were holding hands, kissing, and swaying along to Sheeran's melodic stylings. And since the concert was at Staples Center, the two dodged crowds (for the most part) by slipping into celebs' favourite incognito get-ups: nondescript baseball hats. They both had the caps pulled down over their faces as they worked their way through the crowds.
Advertisement
Here's Katy Perry exiting the concert last night. Orlando was walking right behind in the group of friends! I should've posted this 1 first pic.twitter.com/GYNnx8Kj0l— M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017
However, eagle-eyed Angelenos spotted the pair through their disguises. While Perry and Bloom seemed to be pretty comfortable with one another, it might have been because of their surroundings. Concerts offer plenty of opportunities to shy away from conversations. And other concertgoers tweeted that the two were actually part of a larger group of friends. So it could have been more of a group hang than a rekindling of the past. Either way, it's good to see both parties being chummy.
The two were also spotted holding hands backstage, so anyone still shipping the pirate and the pixie has a glimmer of hope.
Somehow ended up backstage tonight at the Ed Sheeran concert and Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom both walked right past me.... ?&smiled lol— Fatima (@fatimaa_fon) August 13, 2017
After their breakup earlier this year, the pair released a joint statement, which read: "Before rumours or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time."
Leave it to Sheeran to bring Bloom and Perry back together in a respectful, loving space. It just so happened to be with 21,000 other Sheerios.
Advertisement