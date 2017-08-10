Kylie Jenner's Surprise 20th Birthday Party Included An Ice Sculpture Of Her Butt

Considering how many business ventures Kylie Jenner has, it's easy to forget that she's still super young. As in, too young to drink alcohol in the United States young. Jenner's 20th birthday is today, August 10, and the star had quite an extravagant surprise party to mark the occasion.
From partygoers' social media posts about the event, it looks like the party started late Wednesday night and continued into the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Naturally, the whole Kardashian clan turned out to celebrate Kylie's birthday bash. Kim Kardashian, along with Kylie, posted plenty of Snapchats from the event, and it looked like the whole crew was having a great time.
In one of Kim's Snapchat clips, she, Kris Jenner, and Jonathan Cheban are dancing in front of giant balloons that spell out Kylie's name. Cheban is holding some food in the Snap — would you expect anything less from the Foodgōd?
Kim also shared a Snapchat photo of Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson at the party.
Oh, and the celebration included an ice sculpture of Kylie — and some of her features were prominently displayed.
The party apparently came after Kylie went to her boyfriend Travis Scott's L.A. concert on Wednesday. Jen Atkin and Jordyn Woods also attended the party, according to People.
Kris Jenner also shared a sweet message for her daughter on Instagram Thursday.
"Happy birthday my beauty, @Kyliejenner! 20 today!! I am so proud of the young woman you have become. Kind, generous, hard-working, funny and beautiful inside and out. You are one of a kind, and I'm grateful every day that God gave me you. I love being your mommy! There is so much ahead for you, my angel, and I can't wait to see what your 20s has in store!! I love you more than you will ever know! Mommy xo," she captioned the post.
Kim also shared a birthday message for Kylie on Twitter Thursday.
You are always so determined & so set on what you want in life & starting at such a young age you always went for it.— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 10, 2017
And Paris Hilton wished Kylie a happy birthday, too.
Wishing you a very Happy Birthday @KylieJenner! ??? Sending you bday wishes! ?So happy for you & all your success! Keep #Killingit gorgeous! pic.twitter.com/mcZKLt2KFm— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 10, 2017
