If you think reality TV holds no power, just take a look at our current President — and then at Kylie Jenner. Love her or hate her (or love to hate her), the social media mogul has single-handedly disrupted the beauty industry. Her eponymous makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, debuted its first Lip Kit back in 2015, and hardly a week has gone by without a new release since — each one somehow more hyped-up than the last.
Still, even knowing that people consider getting their hands on a diamond-encrusted Birthday Vial more exciting than winning a Jeep Wrangler on Jeopardy, we couldn't have possibly predicted just how far her beauty empire reaches. According to documents obtained by WWD, in the last 18 months since her brand launched, it has made $420 million (£320 million!) in retail sales. Her birthday collection alone raked in $10 million (£7.7 million) in sales in a single day.
To put that number in perspective, that's enough dough to buy you 100 million Starbucks lattes, 42 million Chipotle burritos, or 8 million $50 gift cards to Sephora. (Jenner herself cashes in at $41 million (£31 million), according to Forbes, which released her net worth earlier this summer.)
Speaking of Sephora, Jenner also mentioned in the interview that she wants to sell Kylie Cosmetics at a retailer one day. "It think it’s time people walk into a store and see Kylie Cosmetics," she told the publication. "I do want that, but we haven’t figured out exactly how we’re going to do that and what approach were going to take."
So far, Jenner has only held temporary pop-up shops — which drew huge crowds in Los Angeles and New York. History tends to repeat itself, so if she does go into a retail space officially, you can bet big money — just maybe not $100 million (£77.7 million) at Starbucks — that there will be a Hamilton-style line on opening day.
