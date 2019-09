If you think reality TV holds no power, just take a look at our current President — and then at Kylie Jenner. Love her or hate her (or love to hate her), the social media mogul has single-handedly disrupted the beauty industry. Her eponymous makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics, debuted its first Lip Kit back in 2015 , and hardly a week has gone by without a new release since — each one somehow more hyped-up than the last.