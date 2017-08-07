Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's legal separation came as a shock to fans. But in old interviews the couple has given, there may be clues that their breakup was a long time coming.
In July, Faris talked to People about the difficulties of having your relationship in the public eye. The interview came three weeks before the couple announced their breakup, People noted.
"I don't think that's something, when you're an actor, that you're prepared for," Faris told People last month. "There are two different roles that you play — the one on-camera and the one in public. That's the tricky part."
The couple announced on Sunday night that they were separating after eight years of marriage. Pratt and Faris posted a statement on their Facebook and Instagram accounts to share the news.
In the old People interview, Faris said that despite being big-name celebrities, she and Pratt are still "normal people." She also revealed that she sent Pratt the eagle emoji when she felt they needed to take a break from Hollywood life. (The animal symbolised their home in Washington state, People explains.)
"Chris loves to work in the garage and I love to do laundry and watch reality television," Faris told the magazine at the time. "Just normal people."
In their separation announcement, the couple wrote that they "tried hard for a long time" to make their relationship work.
"Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward," they wrote in the post. "We still love each other and will always cherish our time together."
Our condolences are with the couple and their son, Jack, during this difficult time.
