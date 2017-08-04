This Miss Universe Contestant Refused To Wear A Bikini — & Wore This Instead

The feat marks the first time in history a Miss Universe contestant has worn a kaftan in lieu of a traditional bikini. But thanks to women like Jama, we've seen more and more contestants taking the competition into their own hands, and showing what it looks like to win the grand prize by being themselves, rather than conforming to societal standards of fashion and beauty. In addition to being a leading example that our clothes can be used to make statements beyond our physical appearance, Jama is also the co-founder of Cloudless Research, a start-up that works to regulate illegal migration and child abuse in East Africa, of which — pending a win — she plans to use her global platform to spread awareness. You go, girl.