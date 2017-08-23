5 New Brands To Keep On Your Style Radar

We make a conscious decision to keep our wardrobes well balanced. For every high street hit, we're sure to invest in the ethical and eco-friendly brands that are paving the way for responsible fashion. For every mass-produced item that – let's face it – the entire office will own, we seek out the independent labels bringing us fresh design and individuality.
From Rixo, the duo bringing us silk dresses in bold prints, to Cult Gaia, the brand responsible for the bag on every blogger's arm this summer, finding a new label is what keeps us on our sartorial toes. Coming out of London to LA, via Barcelona and Sydney, we've rounded up our five favourite brands of the moment. Let's just keep them between us, ok?