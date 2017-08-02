Storybook Cosmetics is well-known on Instagram for its pop culture-inspired launches. Just last year, we were gawking at its Wizardry and Witchcraft palette, shaped like a book you'd read at story time, only it was loaded with bold, moody eye shadows. A lot of people likened it to the Harry Potter world due to its witchy shadow names, and we didn't hate it.
Now the beauty brand is back with an expansion to the collection that's just as mystical as the first — and we feel like Halloween is coming a few months early this year. Enter: Wizardry and Witchcraft liquid lipsticks. While we're almost positive Hermione did not rock a stalwart lip when fighting trolls and dark lords, we are sure that if she could have, these four shades would be her first choices.
The Wizardry and Witchcraft lipstick shades are just like the eye shadows: There's Sorcerer, a bold, cool-toned red; Potions, a metallic forest green; Merlin, a cobalt blue; and Salem, a rich, iridescent plum. Storybook Cosmetics told Refinery29 that the set will officially launch closer to the Christmas season, and will come right around the time you usually see Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.
While Storybook Cosmetics hasn't disclosed exact prices just yet, a source from the brand did divulge some juicy details: The lip formulas will include a new metallic finish that we've yet to see from the company, will be included in a soon-to-come Wizardry and Witchcraft bundle collection, and sell for a special discounted price. If you're interested in scooping up the lipsticks, we suggest keeping an eye out for the brand's upcoming Instagram posts — that's where the good stuff goes.
