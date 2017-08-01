Whenever a celebrity flies from L.A. to New York, they always make one important stop before they leave: West 4 Tattoo. Why? It's where JonBoy (and plenty of other artists) create the coolest, most minimalist designs you won't find on Pinterest. While Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Ashley Benson are frequent visitors, the most recent celeb to stop by is Bella Hadid.
In typical Hadid fashion, she wasn't shy to show off the whole experience. She posted a video of JonBoy working his magic in her Instagram stories. And the final result debuted on JonBoy's personal account: a dainty rose on Hadid's elbow.
Teeny tiny tats are trending like crazy and her placement is just as popular. Take a peek around Refinery29's office — or New York, in general — and you'll see ink on the back of everyone's arms. It's this year's new sweet spot.
No word yet on the meaning behind Hadid's choice of tattoo. (We still don't know what the set of angel wings on the inside of her ankles symbolises either — if it means anything at all.) Our guess? Hadid recently tweeted that she's single and focusing all her love on herself — not a relationship. Considering the young supermodel is busier than ever lately, there's nothing like a little indulgence in some ink to remind her that self-love is more important than any other relationship out there. Regardless of the tattoo's purpose, we dig it — and are this close to running over to West 4 today and requesting the same from JonBoy.
Just to be clear...i'm STILL not dating any of my best friends, y'all! In a committed relationship with myself & my happiness for now???❤️?— Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) July 31, 2017
