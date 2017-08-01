Whenever a celebrity flies from L.A. to New York, they always make one important stop before they leave: West 4 Tattoo. Why? It's where JonBoy (and plenty of other artists) create the coolest, most minimalist designs you won't find on Pinterest. While Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, and Ashley Benson are frequent visitors, the most recent celeb to stop by is Bella Hadid.