No word yet on the meaning behind Hadid's choice of tattoo. (We still don't know what the set of a ngel wings on the inside of her ankles symbolises either — if it means anything at all .) Our guess? Hadid recently tweeted that she's single and focusing all her love on herself — not a relationship. Considering the young supermodel is busier than ever lately , there's nothing like a little indulgence in some ink to remind her that self-love is more important than any other relationship out there. Regardless of the tattoo's purpose, we dig it — and are this close to running over to West 4 today and requesting the same from JonBoy.