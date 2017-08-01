Listen, I know that Francis and Claire Underwood are back and winter is finally here, but there's another can't-miss show on TV — and anyone watching already knows it so damn good: Netflix's Glow. It's the first scripted, female wrestling show on television, but before you ask, "Why would we need a female wrestling show in 2017?" let me tell you.
Glow was created, produced, and largely directed by women, and is ultimately a story about female strength and friendship — all wrapped up in a high-cut leotard. It's an origin story for the real life '80s wrestling show of the same name, but it's also a love letter to modern feminism.
Of course, it's also a visual feast of glittery makeup, throwback hairstyles, and physical comedy. The mostly-female cast didn't just get sprained and bruised while preparing for day one, they also got perms, shag haircuts, spray tans, and countless waxes to get into character. You guessed it: It was two women who designed the killer hair and makeup looks, too, which required a dedication to the products actually available in the '80s, quite a few bottles of £9.99 leg makeup, and razored haircuts that prove dedication comes in all forms.
We talked exclusively with Glow's glam squad to get all the their secrets, ahead. Let's get ready to... well, you know.