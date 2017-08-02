So what's the answer? Well, sadly, until housing becomes more affordable – which, let's face it, might be never – the only thing you can do to protect yourself is to stay savvy. If you do buy a house with someone, make sure contracts are drawn up and both of you are very, very clear about who walks away with what in terms of ownership. Has the other person been paying rent? Or been contributing to the mortgage? These are not questions you want to answer in a time of emotional turmoil.