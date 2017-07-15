Lily Collins Always Wears These 5 Beauty Looks — & No One Has Noticed

Unless you've been avoiding the World Wide Web like the flu, chances are you've been hearing all the hype for Lily Collins' newest film, To The Bone, which debuts on Netflix this weekend. In it she plays a 20-year-old suffering from anorexia nervosa — something she's also dealt with in the past — which means the role required a major transformation.
But Collins' ability to get into character runs deeper than cinema. Over the past few years the 28-year-old British-American actress, who also happens to be an ambassador for Lancôme, has become a breakout red carpet star. Who can forget her power goth look at the Met Gala, her Audrey Hepburn-inspired bouffant at Cannes, or her delicate, monochromatic makeup at the Golden Globes? Certainly not us.
Collins has the ability to take any makeup or hair look and make it feel both edgy and classic. Thought pink and red makeup clashed? Think again. Ever heard of negative-space liner? Collins wore it six months ago. Not a fan of spider lashes? You catch my drift....
While we don't know exactly how Collins is able to pull of trend after trend after trend with such grace and self-assurance — we dare you to find a boring look in the lot — we do know of five makeup and hair tricks she always has on rotation. Think: Super-precise lipstick, power brows, throwback hair, and more — many of which we can all do without the help of a skilled team of makeup and hair artists. Curious? Check 'em out in the slides ahead.