David Beckham has quite an extensive body art collection — one that spans more than 40 tattoos starting from his neck all the way down to his legs. So it makes sense then that his 18-year-old son, Brooklyn, has already started to build a supply of his own.
In fact, over the course of four months, the star has racked up eight — and they are not small. Each one has a special meaning (including his first tat, which was a nod to his famous father). Brooklyn's latest ink? A compass on his forearm. But if you're finding it hard to keep up with his ever-growing collection, you're not alone.
Ahead, we've compiled a road map to every tattoo he's gotten — just in case you needed more proof the young star is morphing into his dad.