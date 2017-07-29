Story from Beauty

The New Trend In Rainbow Hair Colour Is The Coolest Yet

Samantha Sasso
Headbands are back in a big way this year and, honestly, we should've seen it coming amongst all the other nostalgic childhood trends that made comebacks. Mesh and velvet are often seen on the heads of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, but there's another kind of headband that's about to be all over your feed: the spray-on kind.
Whether it's neon, rainbow, or tie-dye, there's something about impractical colours this season that we can't help but gravitate towards. From Keke Palmer to Alicia Keys, more and more celebs are taking a walk on the rainbow side and ditching traditional hair colour for something fun and totally mesmerising. The spray-on headband is a cool twist on the fad that doubles as a throwback hair accessory.
Advertisement
According to Vogue, the latest trend was a happy accident from Bumble and Bumble stylist Allen Thomas Wood while he was creating a monochromatic hairstyle with makeup. The stenciled headband experiment then evolved into this trippy design of alternating pigments. "“I decided to [incorporate] multiple Kryolan colours and then started layering them until it evolved into this gradient rainbow,” he explained to Vogue.
The gradient effect came thanks to some plastic wrap, strong hold hairspray, and peroxide-free spray paint that's safe for hair. Wood does mention that this isn't necessarily your go-to bar look — unless you're prepared for the high maintenance upkeep and counting on a major blessing from Mother Nature (if it rains, you're screwed). Either way, it's a masterpiece of colour and the chicest way we've seen the technicolour craze manifest itself. If Starbust highlights or Lisa Frank ombré isn't your thing, consider this your next move.
Advertisement

More from Hair

R29 Original Series