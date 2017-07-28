J.K. Rowling & Jessica Williams Are The #FriendshipGoals We Didn't Know We Needed

Caitlin Flynn
It's no secret that J.K. Rowling and Jessica Williams are both badass sheroes in their own right, but did you know that they're also good friends in real life?
We didn't either, but Williams shared the story of her meet-cute with Rowling during a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,
"Maybe my second year on The Daily Show, [Rowling] started following me on Twitter," she told Colbert. "And I got really freaked out, and I thought, maybe she's like, fake following me, like when Barack Obama followed like a million people and you're like, OK, whatever. But she had like, actually followed me...and so then, I stopped tweeting, I got Twitter shy, because it's like, what do you say at the altar? You know what I mean?...she ended up DM-ing me."
The contents of the DM will make your heart melt. Apparently Rowling and Williams (along with Harry Potter) share a birthday and the author wanted to wish Williams a happy belated and tell her she was a huge fan of her work on The Daily Show.
The two women began corresponding via social media and a friendship was born. But Williams admits she still remained pretty starstruck. Although she was dying to know which house she belonged in, Williams didn't think it was appropriate to ask via DM.
But don't worry, she got her answer! The pair ended up hanging out in person (Rowling is "really, really cool" and easy to talk to, in case you needed another reason to love her) and Williams learned she's a Gryffindor. Hearing it straight from the mouth of Rowling beats the heck out of all those online quizzes we've been taking.

⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️?. Cool. Now that we've established that I'm dead- I met FREAKING J??K??R??O??W??L??I??N??G (aka Jo Jo- lol she lets me call her that. So ignorant.) originally like a month ago. Obviously we all know that I've been a Harry Potter nut since I was 10 years old so I was very nervous to meet one of my sheroes for the first time. What would I wear? What do you say at the alter (lmaooo)? What if we like...don't get along? Will I quit reading books forever because we don't get along? So I hung out with Jojo and was relieved that we got on verrrrry well and I was so stoked because meeting your heroes can be a real toss up of either cupcakes or dog doodoo if you know what I mean. This right here was cupcakes. We had like a legit full six hours of drinks and cocktails. Did I lowkey tear up during dinner? Yes. Am I aware that it was a trash bonkers thing to do over dinner while she's biting into her plate of veggies? Yes. But any sort of extreme emotion makes my eyes well up. #standinginmytruth #therealme #lovemeforme. Anyway- I had so much fun talking about life/politics/thesims with her over 25 cocktails that I felt like a realllll dweeblord for FORGETTING to snag a photo. The following day my mom tried to comfort me after I forgot to get a photo by saying "That's okay baby. You guys hung out for you two only and not social media." She was low key very correct but also she's my mother so I was like "?????." So cut to last night- and (wildly)I'm hanging out with the Khaleesi again and I was on my way out the damn door and was like "......wait I'm sorry can I get a photo? For my Instagram?? (I know such ?)" She was like "yes Jess of course!" So we took a few photos and yes she's a major babe and here she is on my IG feed for the both you And me to enjoy. ⚰️ #eatcraylove #jkrowling #harrypotter

A post shared by Jessica Williams (@msjwilly) on

Williams told Colbert that she and Rowling have a lot in common, including a shared love of the Sims video game, so this is definitely the beginning of beautiful friendship.
