Update: Kat Von D responded to the controversy in the comments section of a recent Instagram post, writing, “No one got disqualified, so calm down. I personally messaged her sharing MY personal feelings on the subject as to avoid her getting even more criticism than she already was receiving. She decided on her own to not come to my launch. And further more, just like everyone has the right to support whomever they choose, I have the right to set my own personal boundaries."
"If you want to explain to my Mother who lives in Mexico why she should pay for a wall to be built, and why she should have to deal with the negativity that comes with such anti-Mexican statements as our president has made, feel free," she continued. "If you want to explain to me why anyone should tell me what rights I have over my own body, feel free. If you want to promote someone who is anti-immigrant, anti-LGBT, anti-women, and denies climate change - feel free. But don't throw a tantrum on my personal Instagram if I personally don't back YOUR choices. Have a great day. X”
This story was originally published on July 26, 2017. The post has been updated to reflect Von D's comments.
The cult-favorite products from Kat Von D’s eponymous beauty brand are uniformly amazing, but her budge-proof liquid lipsticks and holographic eyeshadow palettes aren’t the only reason she’s built up a loyal fanbase that’s millions strong. The tattoo artist-turned-makeup entrepreneur has also established a cult of personality of sorts, as an outspoken, opinionated, often brutally honest figure that would rather see herself entrenched in controversy than sacrifice her ideals — even if it means alienating some of her followers.
Last month, makeup artist Gypsy Freeman beat out thousands of other contestants in an Instagram competition sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty. As the winner of the Saint + Sinner Contest, Freeman and a guest were to be flown out for an all-expenses-paid trip to Los Angeles to attend a party celebrating the relaunch of the brand’s Saint and Sinner perfumes, as well as a $500 gift card to Sephora. A cached version of the now-deleted contest website says that any legal United States resident 18 or older would be eligible to enter.
@katvondbeauty @mercyhanna_15 #SaintandSinner #KVDContest Photography and water/milkbath concept @jennbischof Model @numinous.model MUAH/wardrobe @facesofgypsy #kvdcontest Foundation @temptu As Hamlet said to Ophelia, ”God has given you one face, and you make yourself another." The battle between these two halves of identity...Who we are and who we pretend to be, is unwinnable. "Just as there are two sides to every story, there are two sides to every person. One that we reveal to the world and another we keep hidden inside. A duality governed by the balance of light and darkness, within each of us is the capacity for both good and evil. But those who are able to blur the moral dividing line hold the true power. -Emily Thorne
But you wouldn’t know this now, because Kat Von D Beauty has wiped all evidence of the contest, including any information about Freeman’s win, from its social-media feeds and website. After the brand announced the results, other fans flocked to Freeman’s Instagram and pointed out that she’d posted the Trump for President logo on Election Day back in November.
Von D, who’s slammed Trump’s stances on various issues in the past, did not take kindly to this discovery — and, according to screenshots Freeman shared with the Kansas City Star, contacted the contestant directly about it. “I just wanted you to know that I chose your entry because of the talent that came with the images you created,” Von D wrote, before going on to say that she had drawn a “personal line in the sand” between herself and anyone who supports “that man.”
“My launch party [and my brand] celebrates many things that Trump is against,” Von D continued. “In a world where most people are afraid to stand up for what’s right, I refuse to. And this is something I am extremely open and vocal about … It’s hard to hear someone be open and vocal about the opposite — especially when it comes to a president who is openly racist, misogynist, and denies climate change.”
The exchange between the two was reasonably polite on both ends, and Von D later claimed that Freeman chose not to attend the party on her own volition. Freeman told the Wichita Eagle that she found it “really unfortunate” that Von D should bring politics into the contest. “I didn’t erase (the Trump post) either,” she said. “Part of the great thing about this country is having freedom of speech … It’s definitely bigotry — it’s everything that they’re calling us, they’re doing. It’s a huge case of hypocrisy.”
We’ve reached out to Kat Von D and Kat Von D Beauty for comment and will update the post when we hear back.
