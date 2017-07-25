A Private Dinner With Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet Is Being Auctioned Off For Charity

If "having a private dinner with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet" has been on your bucket list since you saw Titanic, there's hope that your dreams could finally come true. A dinner with the Oscar-winning duo will be auctioned off at DiCaprio's annual fundraising gala event.
The highest bidder (who will presumably have to shell out a large chunk of change) will get to dine with Leo and Kate at a New York City restaurant of his or her choice. Due to the stars' limited availability, the winner will need to select a date in either October or November.
Although DiCaprio is best-known for his environmental work, the dinner itself will benefit causes close to Winslet's heart. She is currently involved with a GoFundMe campaign that aims to help a young mother in the U.K. pay for cancer treatment, and the Golden Hat Foundation, which benefits children with autism and their families.
The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation's star-studded gala will be held in St. Tropez, France this Wednesday 26th July. Lenny Kravitz is slated to perform and event chairs including Madonna, Cate Blanchett, Emma Stone, Marion Cotillard, Tom Hanks, Jared Leto, Penelope Cruz, Kate Hudson, Tobey Maguire, and Uma Thurman will make appearances. (Just a casual Wednesday night.)
Last year's gala raised $45 (£35) million for over 30 organizations all over the world, which was a $15 (£11.5) million increase compared to 2015. We'd venture a guess that the 2017 gala will break another record, especially considering prizes like dinner with Jack and Rose (uh, DiCaprio and Winslet) are up for grabs.
