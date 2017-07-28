Why I Can't Stand People Talking About That 'Friday Feeling'

But why is this focus on conventional work hours so prevalent in Britain? Some believe it’s down to class, as many traditionally working-class jobs require shift work, whereas conventional office jobs do not. However, the role of the internet has meant more people are working on the weekends than ever – and across a huge range of industries. Journalism, for example, has completely transformed thanks to Tim Berners-Lee et al. Fifteen years ago, or even more recently, reporters would file their copy, head to the pub and the publication would be sent off to the printers. These days, the news never stops and you’d be hard-pressed to find a national newsroom that is ever empty – even at 3am on a Sunday morning.