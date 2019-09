Early this week, Justin Bieber cancelled the remaining dates of his Purpose World Tour. The news shocked fans, and led to speculation that the singer was either too unhealthy, or too uninterested to see his tour through to the end. But in reality, the 23-year-old singer is taking time off because, quite simply, he needs to take time off. He has been on tour for nearly two years, playing 154 shows in stadiums across the world, in addition to hosting meet-and-greets with fans (although he cancelled them a few times along the way, and then permanently in March 2017). Meanwhile, he's also trying to live a normal (ish) life by going to church, and seeing his family and friends when he gets the chance.