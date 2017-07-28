15 Ways To Wear Jewel-Toned Velvet This Summer

Velvet might not be the first fabric you think of when you imagine your perfect summer wardrobe but the luxurious textured fabric that was everywhere last winter is sticking around for the sunny months and beyond. And now that the weather has taken a slight turn for the worse, velvet is the perfect option for transitional dressing and experimental layering.
While its 2016 iteration consisted mostly of boots and festive wear in darker shades, velvet is now making a bolder impact in the form of tailoring, robes, shorts and tops in vibrant jewel tones of emerald, citrine, ruby and sapphire.
At Erdem for AW17 there were sumptuous floral velvet midi skirts while Gucci, Stella McCartney and Prada all showcased velvet tailoring, offering a new spin on the women's suit.
Add some colour and unexpected texture to your autumn ensembles with the velvety items ahead.