Colour-blocking took centre stage at both SS17 and Resort '18, with bolder and brighter shades never looking more appealing. Of course, whenever the sun shines, even the most dedicated Lydia Deetz is coerced into donning pops of cobalt and tangerine, but this year feels different.
Colours came out across the spectrum, from pastels to primaries, with the key lesson being: one colour head-to-toe, or clashing colour-blocking. At SS17, Versace mixed '80s greens with vibrant violets, while at Sportmax, fuchsia played out across dresses and shoes. Narciso Rodriguez made an unlikely pairing of sunset orange and black, and Salvatore Ferragamo proved that all-over sapphire is perfectly fitting for sportswear.
At Resort '18, Pringle of Scotland paid homage to your primary school paintbox, with red, yellow and blue flute-sleeved dresses, while David Koma made us reconsider Play-Doh green. Versus Versace produced an acid yellow looks-like-a-two-piece-but-really-it's-one dress, and Edun paired the most summery of shades, lemon and carrot.
While it's simple enough finding pieces to mix and match for a Joseph and His Technicolour Dream Coat-inspired get-up, we're going the extra mile and matching our shoes, too. This season's footwear is a candy-store collection of textures and colours, ranging from jewel-toned velvet to sunshine yellow patent. Click through to see our favourite statement-making bright shoes: be bold and embrace the rainbow.