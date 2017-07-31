Colours came out across the spectrum, from pastels to primaries, with the key lesson being: one colour head-to-toe, or clashing colour-blocking. At SS17, Versace mixed '80s greens with vibrant violets, while at Sportmax, fuchsia played out across dresses and shoes. Narciso Rodriguez made an unlikely pairing of sunset orange and black, and Salvatore Ferragamo proved that all-over sapphire is perfectly fitting for sportswear.