Ryan Gosling's Response To Making Harry Styles' Heart Race Is Hilarious

During an appearance on Nick Grimshaw’s BBC Radio 1 show, the host hooked Harry Styles up to a heart monitor as he showed the singer-actor several images, including a photo of a shirtless Ryan Gosling. Styles' heart jumped when he saw the photo and everyone listening at home could totally relate.
Styles described Gosling as "very handsome," but Gosling himself predictably responded in the most hilarious way possible. And he's very worried.
“I’m more concerned he might have a heart condition,” Gosling told Extra when asked about the episode. “It’s less about me and more about something more serious.”
.@RyanGosling reacts to that @Harry_Styles heart monitor thing! (He's concerned!) ?? pic.twitter.com/mTCCL3AMTU— ExtraTV (@extratv) July 22, 2017
Styles himself is making quite a few hearts race these days. The former One Direction singer recently landed a role in Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan's new film about the famous World War II battle. Styles plays a soldier fighting for his life in the movie, which marks his first feature-length role.
“I was new to Harry. I mean, I’d heard his name from my kids, but I wasn’t really familiar with him,” Nolan recently told Entertainment Tonight. “What I was seeing [when Styles auditioned] was a very charismatic guy who clearly had a truthfulness and a subtlety in his ability to perform as a film actor.”
