Fans of George R. R. Martin's epic A Song of Ice and Fire have been waiting not-so-patiently for a new instalment of their favourite series. Readers have had to satisfy themselves with the author's promises that a new book is coming soon while settling for the HBO adaptation, which has faced delays of its own. Well, fans can rest a little easier now, because Vulture reports that the author confirmed a new book is on the way.
According to a post on Martin's Livejournal blog, Not a Blog, the next release will either be the very first book in his new Fire and Blood series or a new volume of A Song of Ice and Fire.
"I do think you will have a Westeros book from me in 2018," Martin wrote.
If the book is the debut of the F&B series, it'll centre on "fake Targaryen king histories." That sounds fun and all — and is surely better than no new material at all — but fans are hoping that the release will be the Winds of Winter. The scheduling for that particular tome has been somewhat questionable, as Martin had previously said that he was working towards a 2017 release. If the latest news mirrors past patterns, readers shouldn't get too excited for the author to stay on track.
"Who knows, maybe two [books]," Martin teased in his post. "A boy can dream..."
After waiting this long — on top of having a three-month delay for the TV show — fans are already beyond being impatient. The way things are going, the show may end before readers get something new from the GoT maestro.
