This New Airline Is Catering To Millennials

Air France is hoping that a fun and forward-thinking offshoot brand will help it appeal to millennials.
According to Travel + Leisure, Joon, a brand-new airline that is aimed at young people aged 18-35, will be a completely separate entity from its parent company, flying medium-haul flights out of Paris' Charles de Gaulle International Airport this autumn and adding long-haul options next summer.
While the exact details on Joon are still scant, Air France notes that it's aimed at customers whose lifestyles centre around digital technology. What that means for an airline is uncertain, but tech-savvy travelers could hope for an upgrade from the usual free spotty Wi-Fi and charging ports that are already available from some carriers.
"We started with our target customer segment, the millennials, to create this new brand that means something to them. Our brief was simple: to find a name to illustrate a positive state of mind," Caroline Fontaine, vice president of brand at Air France, said in a statement. "This generation has inspired us a lot: epicurean and connected, they are opportunistic in a positive sense of the word as they know how to enjoy every moment, and are in search of quality experiences that they want to share with others. Joon is a brand that carries these values."
Air France confirmed that Joon will not be a budget carrier à la JetBlue, but it will cut down on operational costs, T+L reports. That means that ticket prices could be lower than the usual Air France fares, but still more expensive than something like Ryanair. More details, such as destinations, in-flight amenities, and additional services are set to be announced in September, when Air France makes a more formal announcement about Joon and introduces it to millennials everywhere.
