Laura Browning Grant, a pilates instructor in North Carolina, shared a video to her Instagram page last week that has elicited a lot of crying emoji in the comments.
The video shows her husband, Jonathan Grant, standing up to give her a kiss. This kiss is special, though, because he was in a car accident in March that left him with a slim chance of survival, Grant told Cosmopolitan.
He was in a coma for two months and had such severe brain damage that doctors weren't sure if he'd ever walk or talk again — much less stand up to give his wife a kiss.
Now, months after the accident, Jon is able to breathe on his own and can eat puréed foods without the help of a feeding tube. He's in physical therapy to help him learn to walk again, which is where the viral kiss took place.
At the time of writing, the video has more than three million views, and Grant's followers as well as people who have seen the video online have written in the comments to tell her how it has impacted them.
"This is such a beautiful moment, it brought tears to my eyes to see such compassion and true unconditional love," one person wrote. "Praying for recovery for your husband and blessings upon you and your family."
"Hello Laura, I came across yours and Johnny's story and first I wanted to say I'm praying for a full recovery! Second, My heart goes out to you and the videos you post fill my heart with joy and are so beautiful," another wrote. "I am a supporter of you both and you guys are so lucky to have each other in your lives and to have such strong beautiful love for each other. He's fighting for you, I can see it in your videos, I am praying for a full recovery! God bless!"
Since her husband's accident, Grant has periodically posted videos to her Instagram page to update her followers on his progress.
Her followers — and now many new followers after the kiss video went viral — have been pulling for Jon and Grant. Grant told Cosmo that people in similar situations have reached out to tell her that her videos and photos of Jon give them hope. She, for one, is happy to see a little spark of the husband she knew.
"We hadn't been able to stand and hold each other since before the accident, but as soon as we got him up, he started kissing my neck," Grant told Cosmo. "It gave me the chills — him kissing me back, you don’t realise how much that means until it’s almost taken away from you."
