"Hello Laura, I came across yours and Johnny's story and first I wanted to say I'm praying for a full recovery! Second, My heart goes out to you and the videos you post fill my heart with joy and are so beautiful," another wrote. "I am a supporter of you both and you guys are so lucky to have each other in your lives and to have such strong beautiful love for each other. He's fighting for you, I can see it in your videos, I am praying for a full recovery! God bless!"