Story from Politics

Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

Lauren Holter
Photo: Cheriss May/NurPhoto/Getty Images.
On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned. The New York Times reports he told President Trump he didn't agree with his pick for a new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. According to The Times, the president asked Spicer to remain in the position, but Spicer stepped down any way.
President Trump announced earlier Friday morning that he had chosen Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, to lead White House communications. Axios reports Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was also surprised by the pick.
There's been speculation for weeks that Spicer was looking for a replacement for himself, so his resignation wasn't a total shock. However, he was reportedly looking to move to a different White House position, so abruptly resigning was a bigger move than expected.
Advertisement
The people of Twitter had a field day with the news, speculating on what Spicer would do next and making fun of his stint as press secretary.
Some were also sad at the prospect of losing Melissa McCarthy's impersonations of Spicer.
But, others came to his defence... kind of.
This story is developing. Check back here for more updates.
Advertisement

More from Politics

R29 Original Series