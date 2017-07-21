Sean Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

On Friday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer resigned. The New York Times reports he told President Trump he didn't agree with his pick for a new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci. According to The Times, the president asked Spicer to remain in the position, but Spicer stepped down any way.
President Trump announced earlier Friday morning that he had chosen Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier, to lead White House communications. Axios reports Chief of Staff Reince Priebus was also surprised by the pick.
There's been speculation for weeks that Spicer was looking for a replacement for himself, so his resignation wasn't a total shock. However, he was reportedly looking to move to a different White House position, so abruptly resigning was a bigger move than expected.
Advertisement
The people of Twitter had a field day with the news, speculating on what Spicer would do next and making fun of his stint as press secretary.
BREAKING NEWS: Sean #Spicer resigns from White House to dedicate himself full time to selling Spicey Hiding Bushes™.— This is (@RauliuxRaulix) July 21, 2017
Congrats to Sean Spicer on his new job as a CNN commentator.— David Mack (@davidmackau) July 21, 2017
Can't wait to see Sean Spicer waltz on Dancing With the Stars.— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 21, 2017
Some were also sad at the prospect of losing Melissa McCarthy's impersonations of Spicer.
I'm just really hoping that Sean Spicer resigning doesn't mean we have to also say goodbye to @melissamccarthy pic.twitter.com/kAwho6HLvc— Brad Streicher Live5 (@bradrstreicher) July 21, 2017
But, others came to his defence... kind of.
In Spicer's defense, he did make it through the first 25 years of the Trump administration.— Nick Baumann (@NickBaumann) July 21, 2017
Congratulations Sean Spicer. You've got more guts than Jeff Sessions!— Maxine Waters (@MaxineWaters) July 21, 2017
This story is developing. Check back here for more updates.
Advertisement